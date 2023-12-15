Wild say they took "appropriate steps" after investigations into possible conduct violations

Following a report about allegations against the Minnesota Wild's general manager, the team says it recently concluded two investigations into their code of conduct.

The Athletic reported that Bill Guerin was the focus of an investigation following a complaint by an employee who accused him of verbal abuse. The Athletic's report was based on anonymous sourcing, and the team statement made no mention of Guerin, who is also the team's president of hockey operations.

Bill Guerin WCCO

A Wild spokesperson gave this statement Thursday evening to WCCO:

The Minnesota Wild takes its code of conduct seriously. We recently concluded two separate investigations into alleged violations of that code of conduct, and have taken appropriate steps to address the matters raised to our attention. The club will not comment further.

It has been a rough start to the season for Minnesota, which improved to 11-12-4 with a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on Thursday night. It fired coach Dean Evason on Nov. 27 and replaced him with John Hynes. Assistant general manager Chris O'Hearn left the organization this week by mutual agreement with the Wild.

