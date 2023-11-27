Minnesota Wild fire head coach Dean Evason, assistant Bob Woods after 7-game skid

ST. PAUL, Minn. —Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason and assistant Bob Woods have been fired, the team announced Monday afternoon.

The Wild have lost 14 of their first 19 games and the last seven games in a row, most recently on Sunday against the Detroit Red Wings.

"Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team," said Bill Guerin, Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. "I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization."

Evason was nearly a quarter of the way through his fourth full season as Minnesota's coach. He got the job as a midseason replacement for Bruce Boudreau in February 2020. Woods has been the assistant coach since 2017.

Guerin did not say who would be replacing Evason on an interim basis.

The Wild host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.