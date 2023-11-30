Marc-André Fleury's mask featuring Native art raises more than $35,000 at auction

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The one-of-a-kind mask sported by Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-André Fleury brought in more than $35,000 at an auction on Thursday.

The mask was designed by Cole Redhorse Taylor, a Dakota artist and member of the Prairie Island Indian Community. The mask includes the Dakota language.

"Mni sota makoce and that means, quite literally it means land of the cloudy waters or the misty waters," Taylor said.

Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Minnesota Wild wears a custom Native American Heritage night mask in warmups prior to the game against the Colorado Avalanche at the Xcel Energy Center on November 24, 2023 in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The design also focuses on flowers and plant life native to Minnesota.

Fleury wore the mask during warmups at the Wild's Native American Heritage Night at its game against the Colorado Avalanche last Friday, defying the NHL's restriction on specialty jerseys, masks, stickers and decals for theme nights.

Other specially designed Native American Heritage items were also up for bid at the auction.

In total, the auction raised $66,605 in support of the Minnesota Wild Foundation and the American Indian Family Center.

The Prairie Island Indian Community announced they will make a donation matching the amount raised from the mask —$35,100 — to a charity of Fleury's choice.