Warm-up will bring Twin Cities back to 80s by week's end

By
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 9, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 9, 2025 03:02

Minnesota is in for a warm-up starting midweek that will eventually bring highs back into the 80s.

Before then, isolated showers will move east across the state through the morning hours Tuesday, potentially building into something more substantial as the system slides into Wisconsin later in the day.

Temperatures in the Twin Cities will top out in the lower 70s, while western Minnesota will be a few degrees warmer.  

Wednesday will get off to a foggy start, but then we'll see some sunshine with haze aloft as temps climb into the upper 70s. 

The 80s will return by the end of the week, and over the weekend, highs could approach 90 in southern Minnesota.

Joseph Dames

