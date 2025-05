NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 6, 2025

Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day in the Twin Cities.

It will likely be our second straight 80-degree day, with more ahead. Temperatures will drop back to the low 70s for the next couple of days before bouncing back to end the week.

A few light showers are possible late Friday night, but most spots will stay dry.

Mother's Day is looking ideal for an outdoor brunch, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.