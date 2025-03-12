Warming trend begins Wednesday in Minnesota; significant storm set to arrive Friday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 12, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 12, 2025

Highs will rise to the 50s on Wednesday as part of a gradual warming trend that will bring the Twin Cities into the 70s by the end of the week.

The metro will peak around 56 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny until Friday, when a fairly powerful storm system begins to move in. That system will bring rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms, with southern Minnesota under the largest threat for severe weather.

By Saturday, falling temperatures will change the rain to snow, with light accumulations in eastern and southern Minnesota and higher totals out west. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Saturday and fall quickly to the 30s.

Sunday will be cold, with lingering breezy conditions and some sunshine.

Next week's outlook is more mild and tranquil.