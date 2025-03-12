Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warming trend begins Wednesday in Minnesota; significant storm set to arrive Friday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 12, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 12, 2025 03:40

Highs will rise to the 50s on Wednesday as part of a gradual warming trend that will bring the Twin Cities into the 70s by the end of the week.

The metro will peak around 56 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny until Friday, when a fairly powerful storm system begins to move in. That system will bring rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms, with southern Minnesota under the largest threat for severe weather.

By Saturday, falling temperatures will change the rain to snow, with light accumulations in eastern and southern Minnesota and higher totals out west. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Saturday and fall quickly to the 30s.

Sunday will be cold, with lingering breezy conditions and some sunshine.

Next week's outlook is more mild and tranquil.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.