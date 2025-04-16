Watch CBS News
Warmer Wednesday across Minnesota as winds ratchet down

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 16, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 16, 2025 03:15

Wednesday will be breezy, sunny and warm, and the coming days will bring multiple chances of rain.

Highs in the Twin Cities will climb just north of 60, while areas to the southwest will warm past 70. In parts of southern Minnesota, dry conditions and wind will lead to an elevated fire risk.

Showers and a few storms are likely Thursday, with a marginal risk of severe weather down south. Those shower chances will linger into Friday.

Sub-freezing temperatures are possible again this weekend behind a cooler, drier air mass. But during the day, Saturday will be beautiful, with sunshine and highs near 60.

Another round of showers is possible Sunday into Monday, with uncertain timing and strength.

