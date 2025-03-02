Watch CBS News
Temperatures expected to warm to 40s, plenty of sunshine on tap for Sunday

By Adam Del Rosso

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 2, 2025
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 2, 2025 03:33

Sunday will start out chilly with temperatures in the teens, but our next warmup is already here.

High pressure will keep the sunshine around Sunday, helping highs reach the 40s in the afternoon and the 50s on Monday. For reference, the average temperature this time of year is in the mid-30s.

Our next storm looks to bring some rain Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front lifts northward. Steadier rain is likely Tuesday as the low tracks closer, but it stays south of the Twin Cities.

As cold air wraps around the back of the storm into Wednesday morning, the precipitation will end as a few snow showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Rain and snow amounts are still highly variable based on the track of the storm, which still has some uncertainty, but the Wednesday morning commute could be slick.

This system will knock temperatures back a little on Wednesday, but we climb back into the 40s and 50s to end the week and stay above average likely through the middle of the month.

