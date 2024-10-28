Warm start to week will eventually give way to cooler temps, rain

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 28, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be warm and dry, but cooler temperatures and rain will return later in the week.

Monday won't be completely sunny, but highs will reach into the 70s. Expect a breezy day, too, with winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Highs will approach 80 on Tuesday as the next system positions itself far enough north to pull in some warm air.

Expect rain by Wednesday morning with showers and even some embedded storms. Temperatures will drop throughout the day, landing in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

The week will finish cool, with highs in the 50s on Thursday and Friday.

