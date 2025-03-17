Warm start to week before another snowstorm hits Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 17, 2025

The Twin Cities will have a tranquil and warm start to the week, but a disruptive storm will arrive Tuesday night.

Monday will be warm, dry and breezy, with highs in the mid-60s in the Twin Cities and some parts of southern Minnesota reaching 70. A cold front will move in Monday night, dropping temperatures across the state.

Late Tuesday night, heavy snow and 40 mph winds will hit the state. Areas south and east of the metro will see the worst impacts, but some accumulation is possible in the Twin Cities.

The snow will taper off on Wednesday, with quieter weather returning by the evening.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week. Light precipitation is possible heading into the weekend.