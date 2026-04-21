Tuesday looks warm and dry in Twin Cities as winds ease

Tuesday will be warm and dry in the Twin Cities, with lighter winds.

Expect highs in the low to mid-70s. The easing winds will lead to reduced fire danger across the state after a red flag warning was in place on Monday.

Wednesday will be hot and breezy, with highs pushing into the 80s. The fire risk may return.

On Thursday, showers and some strong thunderstorms could develop with a passing cold front.

The weekend looks cooler and dry, with highs settling back into the 50s. The seasonably cool pattern will continue into next week, and there's a chance for more showers.