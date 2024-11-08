Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

After Friday's #Top10WxDay, rainy weekend on the way

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 8, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 8, 2024 04:09

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies.

The Twin Cities should top out around 55, with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers move in from the southwest on Saturday, with expected totals around a quarter of an inch. Light, scattered rain will continue with occasional breaks on Sunday morning. Showers will then taper off and exit the area, leading to drier conditions Sunday night.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the weekend.

We'll have quiet weather to start next week before rain chances return midweek.

0f278ce0e795a0b6ba82522c66a9c8d5.jpg
WCCO
Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.