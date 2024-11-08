After Friday's #Top10WxDay, rainy weekend on the way

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday is a #Top10WxDay thanks to highs in the 50s and mostly sunny skies.

The Twin Cities should top out around 55, with clouds increasing in the afternoon.

Scattered rain showers move in from the southwest on Saturday, with expected totals around a quarter of an inch. Light, scattered rain will continue with occasional breaks on Sunday morning. Showers will then taper off and exit the area, leading to drier conditions Sunday night.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the weekend.

We'll have quiet weather to start next week before rain chances return midweek.

