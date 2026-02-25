Temperatures tumble in Twin Cities Wednesday, snow possible in southern Minnesota

Wednesday will be a cooler day in the Twin Cities, and southern Minnesota may see some snow.

Highs in the metro will top out in the lower 20s, though we'll see more sun. Light snow is possible along Interstate 90 in southwestern Minnesota, but accumulations should be minimal.

Temperatures will rebound to end the work week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s on Friday.

We'll cool back down over the weekend as highs drop to the 20s and lows plummet to the single digits. Southern Minnesota could be in for more snow.

Next week looks dry, with a warming trend likely as the calendar flips to March.