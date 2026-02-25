Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Temperatures tumble in Twin Cities Wednesday, snow possible in southern Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Wednesday will be a cooler day in the Twin Cities, and southern Minnesota may see some snow.

Highs in the metro will top out in the lower 20s, though we'll see more sun. Light snow is possible along Interstate 90 in southwestern Minnesota, but accumulations should be minimal.

Temperatures will rebound to end the work week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s on Friday.

We'll cool back down over the weekend as highs drop to the 20s and lows plummet to the single digits. Southern Minnesota could be in for more snow.

Next week looks dry, with a warming trend likely as the calendar flips to March.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue