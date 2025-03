NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on March 6, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on March 6, 2025

The freshly fallen snow from Wednesday's spring storm will take a beating on Thursday in the Twin Cities, with plenty of sunshine and highs above freezing.

Thursday's high will be in the upper 30s, which is just slightly above average for this time of year.

Friday will be a little chiller with highs in the mid-30s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Temps will warm into the 40s this weekend and then into the 50s to kick off the work week.