After sunny, warm Thursday, unsettled stretch begins in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 5, 2025

Thursday will be partly sunny and warm in the Twin Cities before showers and storms arrive late in the day.

Expect a high around 80 degrees. The rain should hold off until after dinner.

Friday brings more off-and-on showers with isolated thunderstorms. Areas north of the metro will likely see the most rain.

More rain is likely on Saturday in the afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into Sunday morning, but then we'll dry out.

Next week will start cooler, with a few leftover sprinkles and potentially some more wildfire smoke drifting in.