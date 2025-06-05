Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

After sunny, warm Thursday, unsettled stretch begins in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 5, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 5, 2025 03:35

Thursday will be partly sunny and warm in the Twin Cities before showers and storms arrive late in the day.

Expect a high around 80 degrees. The rain should hold off until after dinner.

Friday brings more off-and-on showers with isolated thunderstorms. Areas north of the metro will likely see the most rain.

More rain is likely on Saturday in the afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into Sunday morning, but then we'll dry out.

Next week will start cooler, with a few leftover sprinkles and potentially some more wildfire smoke drifting in.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.