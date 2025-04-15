Sunny, breezy Tuesday in Twin Cities, with warmer days ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 15, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 15, 2025

Sunshine returns to the Twin Cities on Tuesday ahead of a midweek warm-up.

After morning clouds clear, it'll be a mostly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the 50s and lingering early flakes possible in western Wisconsin.

Wednesday will be milder, with highs climbing into the 60s, and Thursday will be even warmer — some spots will reach the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday into Friday, mainly across southern Minnesota.

Cooler, but still seasonable, temperatures will return to end the week.

The weekend looks dry and mild, with another system possible early next week.