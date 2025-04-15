Watch CBS News
Sunny, breezy Tuesday in Twin Cities, with warmer days ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Sunshine returns to the Twin Cities on Tuesday ahead of a midweek warm-up.

After morning clouds clear, it'll be a mostly sunny and breezy day, with highs in the 50s and lingering early flakes possible in western Wisconsin.

Wednesday will be milder, with highs climbing into the 60s, and Thursday will be even warmer — some spots will reach the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Thursday into Friday, mainly across southern Minnesota.

Cooler, but still seasonable, temperatures will return to end the week.

The weekend looks dry and mild, with another system possible early next week.

