Sunny Wednesday precedes return of rain to Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

Enjoy the sunshine on Wednesday — it's the calm before the next round of rain in Minnesota.

Highs will be right around 70 in the Twin Cities. Fire danger remains elevated out west with dry air and gusty winds.

Rain will move in late Wednesday night and become more widespread Thursday afternoon and evening, especially from the Twin Cities east.

Friday looks to be cooler, breezy and dry. The sun returns Saturday as the warm-up begins, with highs in the mid-60s. Sunday will be similar temperature-wise, but could bring some showers.

By Monday, we'll be flirting with the mid to upper 70s.

A stronger system arrives early next week — thunderstorms are likely Monday, and WCCO's NEXT Weather team is already watching for signs of possible severe weather.

Joseph Dames
