Another summery day across Minnesota Tuesday

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will bring more sunshine and summer-like temperatures across Minnesota.

Expect highs in the lower 80s, with a slightly hazy veil along with that sunshine. It'll be a mainly dry day, with some patchy showers possible south of the Twin Cities to start the day.

Temperatures will continue to build through midweek, with highs in the upper 80s possible. 

Then, highs will fall by the weekend, but the above average temperatures will stick around until next week.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

