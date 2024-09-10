Another summery day across Minnesota Tuesday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 10, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will bring more sunshine and summer-like temperatures across Minnesota.

Expect highs in the lower 80s, with a slightly hazy veil along with that sunshine. It'll be a mainly dry day, with some patchy showers possible south of the Twin Cities to start the day.

Temperatures will continue to build through midweek, with highs in the upper 80s possible.

Then, highs will fall by the weekend, but the above average temperatures will stick around until next week.

