Weather Forecast

Highs near 90 in Twin Cities Monday; air quality alert remains in place up north

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 14, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 14, 2025 02:49

Summer heat will return to the Twin Cities on Monday as air quality concerns linger for parts of Minnesota.

The week will start dry and warm, with highs near 90 in the metro. The northern half of the state remains under an air quality alert through 6 p.m. due to Canadian wildfire smoke, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will return to the metro Tuesday afternoon, with severe weather possible in the evening. The rain should linger through Wednesday night.

Cooler air moves in midweek, but more wildfire smoke could return behind it.

