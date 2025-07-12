The air quality could cause health problems, doctors warn to limit time outside

If you've been outside Saturday and felt like the air is thicker than usual—you're not wrong.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued a statewide air quality alert through 9 a.m. Monday because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Physicians are urging the public— especially those with respiratory issues like asthma.

"People with Asthma or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) who need to go out or choose to it's going to be a very bad weekend," said Dr. Andrew Stiehm, Allina Heath Physician.

He suggests limiting outdoor activities during this period of "unhealthy" air quality.

"Going outside can be hard enough but when you go outside and exercise- you're breathing deeper and more often," Stiehm said." You breathe more of the poor air quality in."

Stiehm also wants parents to be extra vigilant and monitor their children who are out playing sports. He says check for coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath.

For many Minnesotans- the impact already being felt. Dr. Cheng Lo says pharmacies see a spike every time the air quality tanks.

"More people coming in for inhalers, eye drops," Lo said. "I've been seeing a lot of dry eyes the last few days."

Utilizing over the counter medication and knowing when to take it easy is your best bet.