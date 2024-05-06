Watch CBS News
Strong winds and 70s on Monday, more rain on the way this week

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 6, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from May 6, 2024 03:19

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday will be warm and windy, and more rain is on the way this week.

Highs in the Twin Cities will be around 75 degrees and wind gusts will reach up to 45 mph. Western Minnesota will be under a wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Storms will develop out west later in the day and pass through the metro Tuesday morning. More showers and storms are possible in the afternoon as well. The threat of severe weather will mostly be concentrated south of the Twin Cities, but there is a chance of stronger storms in the metro, too. Highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will be fairly dry, then Thursday will bring more rain and cooler temperatures.

The weekend forecast is looking pleasant so far, with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s on tap.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 5:34 AM CDT

