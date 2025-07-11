Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Storms possible Friday night in Twin Cities; air quality alert up north

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 11, 2025 03:24

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday with pockets of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The forecast high Friday in the Twin Cities is 85 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds.  

WCCO

The greatest chance for storms comes in the evening hours with flooding being the main concern.

Wildfire smoke will also affect air quality on Friday in parts of northern Minnesota, with hazy skies in spots. Air quality alerts are in place through early Saturday evening.   

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

This weekend will be warm and mostly dry with highs in the 80s and comfortable humidity. Saturday afternoon should be nice, and Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the upper 80s.

