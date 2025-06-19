Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More storms possible to end the week, then heat and humidity take over Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 19, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 19, 2025 03:49

The work week will wrap with the return of rain to parts of Minnesota, then the first pop of summer heat and humidity will arrive over the weekend.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon, and a stronger thunderstorm complex will likely develop late at night. Heavy rain, hail and damaging winds are all possible overnight, especially north of Interstate 94.

A second round of storms is possible Friday night, mainly across central and northern Minnesota.

Heat and humidity will build over the weekend, with highs in the 90s and heat indices over 100. Nearly all of the state will be under an extreme heat watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.