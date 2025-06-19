More storms possible to end the week, then heat and humidity take over Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 19, 2025

The work week will wrap with the return of rain to parts of Minnesota, then the first pop of summer heat and humidity will arrive over the weekend.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon, and a stronger thunderstorm complex will likely develop late at night. Heavy rain, hail and damaging winds are all possible overnight, especially north of Interstate 94.

A second round of storms is possible Friday night, mainly across central and northern Minnesota.

Heat and humidity will build over the weekend, with highs in the 90s and heat indices over 100. Nearly all of the state will be under an extreme heat watch from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.