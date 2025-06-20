More storms for parts of Minnesota Friday, then extreme heat arrives

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 20, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 20, 2025

Parts of Minnesota may be dealing with lingering storms on Friday morning, with more to follow come nightfall. Then, the heat takes over the weekend.

A few of the early Friday storms south of the Twin Cities could be strong, with hail and gusty winds. Once those clear out, we'll have sun breaks and a high around 87.

WCCO

The best chance for storms Friday night looks to be north of Interstate 94, though a stray cell could sneak farther south.

Heat indices will climb over 100 this weekend, with much of the state set to be under an extreme heat warning or heat advisory.

The pattern stays active into next week, with more storm chances and heavy rain possible. Temperatures look to cool quickly during the week.