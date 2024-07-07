Watch CBS News
Spotty storms possible in Twin Cities Sunday afternoon; midweek warm-up ahead

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday may bring more spotty storms to parts of Minnesota in the afternoon.

Parts of northern Minnesota will see rain in the morning hours, then pop-up activity is possible across the state after lunchtime. Those storm chances will dissipate later in the evening.

Expect a high right around 80 in the Twin Cities and a mix of sun and clouds.

The unsettled pattern will continue Monday and Tuesday, then high pressure will arrive midweek to suppress storm chances and increase the heat and humidity.

By next weekend, we could see our first 90-degree day of the year.

Adam Del Rosso

