Twin Cities' first real snowstorm of season set to arrive Tuesday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Highs will remain above average on Monday, but the Twin Cities' first real taste of winter weather is just ahead.  

Clouds will increase on Monday, but highs will still hover around 50 in the metro.

Monday evening, the first wave of a two-part storm arrives, bringing a few showers across southern Minnesota. Round two arrives Tuesday morning as rain for southern and central Minnesota and snow up north.

As winds pick up and turn to the northwest, temperatures will fall, changing the rain to snow. That switchover will likely happen in the metro around sundown.

An inch or two of snow is possible in the Twin Cities by Wednesday morning, possibly impacting travel. We'll also have wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

The greatest accumulations will be north of Brainerd Lakes and in the Arrowhead, where half a foot is possible.

A winter storm watch is in effect for central and northern Minnesota from Tuesday morning through noon on Wednesday. A NEXT Weather Alert is also in effect for both days.

Highs will struggle to reach the low 30s on Wednesday and stay in the 20s for Thanksgiving and beyond. 

Thursday and Friday will be dry, but the pattern will turn even more active for the weekend, with additional chances for snow.

