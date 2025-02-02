Mild Sunday with highs near 40 before overnight snow could make for messy Monday morning commute
MINNEAPOLIS — Most of Sunday will be quiet with one more mild afternoon as highs climb to near 40.
Winds won't be as strong as yesterday with gusts around 25 mph.
Another round of snow will move in Sunday night closer to midnight with 1-3 inches for the metro and the potential for more — around 3-6 inches — across central Minnesota, where winter weather advisories are in place. There is some uncertainty with the exact placement of where this band of snow exactly sets up, which could change those numbers.
This would be our first snowfall over 1 inch since Dec. 19 and it will impact the Monday morning commute.
Temperatures tumble Monday with highs staying in the teens and 20s — closer to average — for all of the week. Overnight lows will be in the teens and single digits.
Another chance of light snow is possible Wednesday then again next Saturday as a more unsettled pattern takes shape.