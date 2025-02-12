Watch CBS News
Snow in southern Minnesota Wednesday as cold continues across state

By Joseph Dames

By Joseph Dames

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will remain frigid across Minnesota, and the southern part of the state will likely see light snow.

Temperatures will be well below normal, with a high of 11 in the Twin Cities and wind chills between minus 20 and minus 35 in the morning. The snow may creep as far north as Hennepin County through the day, but accumulation should be minor and impacts minimal.

The bitter cold persists on Thursday with wind chills once again in the 20s and 30s below zero. 

Temperatures will return to near normal on Friday as widespread snow arrives.

The weekend looks mainly dry and cold.

