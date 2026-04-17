Showers, storms to hit Twin Cities Friday ahead of weekend cooldown

A passing cold front will bring showers and storms to the Twin Cities on Friday, as well as a big drop in temperatures.

Rain should arrive in the late morning and continue into the afternoon. Some stronger storms could hit far southeastern Minnesota, with wind, hail and tornadoes possible.

WCCO

Temperatures will peak close to 70 around lunchtime, but will drop into the 30s and 40s by the end of the day. Winds will remain gusty.

Saturday will start much colder, with temperatures in the low 30s, and top out in the low 40s. Breezy winds will keep wind chills in the 30s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Expect more sunshine Sunday. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s next week amid a quiet stretch.