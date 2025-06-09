Showers linger in Twin Cities on breezy Monday

Spotty showers will linger into the afternoon on Monday, then we'll get a brief break before more rain arrives later in the week.

Breezy northwest winds will help make Monday the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

WCCO

The recent unsettled pattern will finally break on Tuesday, promoting more sunshine and a warming forecast as highs climb into the low 80s.

Wednesday may bring more isolated showers as a front develops nearby. This will also spark some storms on Thursday and possible Friday, too.

Highs are trending down with the rain chances up. We'll likely be back into the 70s for the end of the week and the weekend.