Showers linger in Twin Cities on breezy Monday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Spotty showers will linger into the afternoon on Monday, then we'll get a brief break before more rain arrives later in the week.

Breezy northwest winds will help make Monday the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

The recent unsettled pattern will finally break on Tuesday, promoting more sunshine and a warming forecast as highs climb into the low 80s.

Wednesday may bring more isolated showers as a front develops nearby. This will also spark some storms on Thursday and possible Friday, too. 

Highs are trending down with the rain chances up. We'll likely be back into the 70s for the end of the week and the weekend.

