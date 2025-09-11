Top10WxDay Thursday in Twin Cities amid summer's last stand

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Sept. 11, 2025

The Twin Cities will enjoy a #Top10WxDay on Thursday after patchy morning fog dissipates.

That fog will mainly be an issue in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will be dry and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Warmth will peak on Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and humidity.

There is a chance for showers and storms on Sunday and Monday as a system approaches.