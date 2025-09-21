Watch CBS News
Stormy stretch nearly over in Minnesota with drier week ahead

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's stormy stretch is just about done, making for a mostly dry Sunday for much of the state. However, a stray shower is still possible later in the afternoon.

After a few pockets of fog in the morning, expect more sun than on Saturday. Highs will climb into the mid-70s.

Monday is expected to be drier, along with the rest of the week, as high pressure moves back in.

With more sunshine anticipated, this helps keep temperatures above average in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Long-range guidance keeps fall at bay with above-average temperatures persisting into early October.

