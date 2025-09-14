Watch CBS News
Humid, hot Sunday in Minnesota, chance of storms in evening and overnight hours

Heat and humidity will peak on Sunday in Minnesota, with no real relief until later in the work week.

It'll be partly sunny with a southerly breeze that will help highs climb close to 90 in the afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like the mid-90s.

A few isolated storms will fire later Sunday evening across western Minnesota. Some storms could make it east toward the metro by dawn. Chances for severe storms are low, but there is a marginal risk west of the metro for wind and hail.

Isolated storms are possible early Monday, but chances remain low through Tuesday as highs stay in the 80s.

The middle and end of the upcoming week look to turn more unsettled, with almost daily storm chances.

Temperatures eventually drop back into the 70s by the end of next week. Highs in the 60s look likely next weekend.

