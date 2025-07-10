Scattered storms possible in Twin Cities Thursday, widespread rain returns Friday

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 10, 2025

Scattered showers and storms are possible in parts of Minnesota Thursday, and widespread rain returns on Friday.

Northern and southern Minnesota were already dealing with rain in the early morning hours. After a break in the afternoon and evening, another round will arrive overnight. Stronng storms are possible, but the risk of severe weather is limited.

Aside from the rain, expect a warm, humid day, with breaks of sunshine.

Friday will bring soaking rain with embedded thunderstorms. Localized flooding is a concern due to slow-moving downpours. The threat of severe weather is low.

Saturday will be mostly dry and warm, with highs in the low 80s. Pop-up storms are possible.

Sunday will feature more sun than clouds.

Next week will start out warm and dry.