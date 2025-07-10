Watch CBS News
Scattered storms possible in Twin Cities Thursday, widespread rain returns Friday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

Scattered showers and storms are possible in parts of Minnesota Thursday, and widespread rain returns on Friday.

Northern and southern Minnesota were already dealing with rain in the early morning hours. After a break in the afternoon and evening, another round will arrive overnight. Stronng storms are possible, but the risk of severe weather is limited.

Aside from the rain, expect a warm, humid day, with breaks of sunshine.

Friday will bring soaking rain with embedded thunderstorms. Localized flooding is a concern due to slow-moving downpours. The threat of severe weather is low.

Saturday will be mostly dry and warm, with highs in the low 80s. Pop-up storms are possible.

Sunday will feature more sun than clouds.

Next week will start out warm and dry.

