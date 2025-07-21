Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Scattered storms march across Minnesota Monday, with heat surge to follow

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2025 03:15

Scattered storms will move through Minnesota Monday morning, and a surge in heat and humidity is not far off.

Those storms will slowly march east through the state. If they hold together, they should hit the Twin Cities late in the morning through the early afternoon.

WCCO

Aside from rain, Monday will bring highs near 80 and possibly some wildfire smoke.

On Tuesday, feel-like temperatures rocket into the 90s. Strong storms will be possible overnight into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.