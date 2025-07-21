Scattered storms march across Minnesota Monday, with heat surge to follow

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 21, 2025

Scattered storms will move through Minnesota Monday morning, and a surge in heat and humidity is not far off.

Those storms will slowly march east through the state. If they hold together, they should hit the Twin Cities late in the morning through the early afternoon.

WCCO

Aside from rain, Monday will bring highs near 80 and possibly some wildfire smoke.

On Tuesday, feel-like temperatures rocket into the 90s. Strong storms will be possible overnight into Wednesday and again Wednesday night into Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the weekend.