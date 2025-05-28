More scattered showers Wednesday as Minnesota awaits warm-up

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 28, 2025

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, but a big warm-up is just ahead for Minnesota.

Expect a high near 70 in the Twin Cities, with showers tapering off by evening. Highs will be slightly warmer up north. Areas to the west and southeast of the metro will likely see the most rain.

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.

Summer warmth returns on Friday as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Saturday brings a slight storm risk, but otherwise looks summery. By Sunday, it will be dry, hot and feeling like July.