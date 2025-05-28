Watch CBS News
More scattered showers Wednesday as Minnesota awaits warm-up

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Scattered showers are possible throughout the day on Wednesday, but a big warm-up is just ahead for Minnesota.

Expect a high near 70 in the Twin Cities, with showers tapering off by evening. Highs will be slightly warmer up north. Areas to the west and southeast of the metro will likely see the most rain. 

WCCO

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of isolated showers in the afternoon.

Summer warmth returns on Friday as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Saturday brings a slight storm risk, but otherwise looks summery. By Sunday, it will be dry, hot and feeling like July.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

