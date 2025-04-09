Watch CBS News
Scattered showers possible in Twin Cities Wednesday; weekend warm-up on the way

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
The next couple of days will bring isolated showers to the Twin Cities before a weekend warm-up.

Some rain will fall in the morning on Wednesday, but most of the activity will be after sunset. Nothing significant is expected, with models only showing trace amounts of rain. Thursday will bring more scattered showers, but again, nothing impactful.

Highs will be in the 50s both days, with Thursday coming in slightly cooler.

Conditions start to clear out on Friday, though clouds may linger, limiting temperatures to the mid-50s.

Over the weekend, temperatures rise into the 70s. Sunday will bring a small chance of rain.

Next week, temperatures cool back to near normal.

