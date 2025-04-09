Scattered showers possible in Twin Cities Wednesday; weekend warm-up on the way

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 9, 2025

The next couple of days will bring isolated showers to the Twin Cities before a weekend warm-up.

Some rain will fall in the morning on Wednesday, but most of the activity will be after sunset. Nothing significant is expected, with models only showing trace amounts of rain. Thursday will bring more scattered showers, but again, nothing impactful.

Highs will be in the 50s both days, with Thursday coming in slightly cooler.

Conditions start to clear out on Friday, though clouds may linger, limiting temperatures to the mid-50s.

Over the weekend, temperatures rise into the 70s. Sunday will bring a small chance of rain.

Next week, temperatures cool back to near normal.