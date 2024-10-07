Chilly start for some Monday, but temps will rise throughout the week

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 7, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 7, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 7, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Some parts of Minnesota will wake up to chilly temperatures and even frost on Monday, but this week will bring rising temperatures.

A frost advisory is in effect for Pine County and western Wisconsin through 9 a.m., with temperatures in the 30s for some areas.

High pressure will keep us clear of any action this week, which begins with a northwest flow that will build our highs to near 70 by Monday afternoon.

Then, the winds will change, ushering in some warmer air by midweek. Afternoon temperatures will be well above average, with a high in the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day, with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures will slide as we head into the weekend, with highs returning to the 60s.

Some showers are possible over the weekend, but otherwise, the forecast looks dry.

WCCO