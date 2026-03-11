Watch CBS News
Snowy, wet roads Wednesday morning clear for afternoon sunshine

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

The day will start out with some snow, clouds and wet roads, but it'll clear out by the afternoon for some sunshine.

Many of the roads in central and southern Minnesota are partially covered in snow, with some areas northwest of the Twin Cities completely covered.

WCCO

Thursday morning starts dry, but more precipitation will sweep through. The southern part of the state will see some rain, while the northern half will see snow.

The metro could see less than an inch, but in places like Forest Lake and to the north, totals could reach upwards of four inches.

The rest of the week will cool down. Another storm system is expected to move in late Saturday into Sunday, and we'll be in the 20s by early next week. 

