Comfortable Friday before heat, humidity build through the weekend

The Twin Cities will be holding onto some clouds on and off on Friday, as temperatures hover slightly below average.

It'll reach the upper 70s by Friday afternoon. There's a chance for some isolated showers up north later in the day.

The area has seen below-average temperatures for the past two weeks, but there's a heatwave coming. After some chance for storms Sunday morning, temps will start to build into the 90s.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Monday for passing heat.