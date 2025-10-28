Rainy Tuesday for parts of Minnesota, but dividing line will be sharp

Rain will linger for some parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Western and central Minnesota will see the rain throughout the day, with an inch possible out west when it's all said and done. The Twin Cities area is likely to see about half an inch, with the west metro wetter than the east. The Interstate 35 corridor should be the dividing line.

WCCO

Southwestern Minnesota will see wind gusts over 40 mph, with lighter winds elsewhere.

Quiet weather returns on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Halloween looks cool but decent, with more clouds and some spotty showers possible, but nothing too disruptive.