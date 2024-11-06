Rain streak ends Wednesday, but clouds stick around

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 6, 2024

NEXT Weather: 5:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Nov. 6, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will break the recent rain streak in the Twin Cities, but the clouds will stick around.

Expect a high around 48 in the metro as we dry out from three consecutive days of rain.

WCCO

Thursday and Friday will bring slightly warmer temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. Friday is set to be a #Top10WxDay.

Saturday will bring a chance for rain to return as showers move through with our next system.

Sunday morning may feature some rain, too, but then it will start to taper off.

Next week looks to start off dry and sunny.