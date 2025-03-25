Rain possible in spots of Minnesota Tuesday ahead of midweek warm-up

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from March 25, 2025

A weak system may bring some light rain to southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities on Tuesday, but aside from that, the day looks mild.

We'll have some sunshine and passing clouds in the metro as highs push 50 degrees. Most of the state will see temperatures right around average or above.

A warming trend begins Wednesday that will bring temperatures into the 60s by Thursday. Friday will see sharp temperature contrasts, with southern Minnesota climbing into the 70s and far northern Minnesota topping out in the low 40s. The Twin Citis should land in the 60s.

Thunderstorms are possible Friday evening, and Saturday also looks like it will be wet one, with falling temperatures possibly causing a mix of rain and snow.