Quiet, seasonable weather on deck for Twin Cities this week

After some lingering rain moves out Monday morning, the Twin Cities will likely see quiet and seasonable weather for the rest of the week.

Morning showers and storms will exit to the east, then another round is likely along Interstate 90 in the afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into early Tuesday in that area.

After the rain leaves the metro, some cloud coverage is likely before the sun peeks out in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s for most of the week, with warmer temperatures starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.