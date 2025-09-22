Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Quiet, seasonable weather on deck for Twin Cities this week

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 22, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 22, 2025 03:07

After some lingering rain moves out Monday morning, the Twin Cities will likely see quiet and seasonable weather for the rest of the week.

Morning showers and storms will exit to the east, then another round is likely along Interstate 90 in the afternoon and evening. Showers will linger into early Tuesday in that area.

After the rain leaves the metro, some cloud coverage is likely before the sun peeks out in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s for most of the week, with warmer temperatures starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue