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Stretch of quiet, cooler days begins Tuesday in Minnesota

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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The next few days in Minnesota will be mostly dry and cooler.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-50s, with decreasing winds but some breezy moments. It will be mainly dry with sunnier skies.

Wednesday will see similar temperatures, with a spotty shower possible.

A quiet and seasonable Thursday will bring a cool morning and a mild afternoon.

A gradual warming trend will begin over the weekend.

The long-range trend indicates we'll move to a seasonable pattern next week, with more sunshine and limited precipitation.

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