Stretch of quiet, cooler days begins Tuesday in Minnesota

The next few days in Minnesota will be mostly dry and cooler.

Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid-50s, with decreasing winds but some breezy moments. It will be mainly dry with sunnier skies.

Wednesday will see similar temperatures, with a spotty shower possible.

A quiet and seasonable Thursday will bring a cool morning and a mild afternoon.

A gradual warming trend will begin over the weekend.

The long-range trend indicates we'll move to a seasonable pattern next week, with more sunshine and limited precipitation.