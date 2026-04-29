Quiet, cool stretch continues on Wednesday in Twin Cities

Wednesday will start out chilly in the Twin Cities before temperatures end up in the mid to upper 50s.

Clouds will pass throughout the day, and a few sprinkles are possible. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Thursday will be quiet and cool, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Things will stay dry on Friday as a chilly morning becomes a cool afternoon.

The weekend will feature gradual warming, with more sun and continuing dry conditions.

Heading into next week, we'll get slightly warmer and rain could return.