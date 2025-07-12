Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Smoky skies create poor air quality across Minnesota this weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso,
Mike Augustyniak
Mike Augustyniak
Director of Meteorology
Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak was drawn to Minnesota by a love of active weather, and the opportunity to forecast for some of the most weather-savvy television viewers in the country.
Read Full Bio
Mike Augustyniak

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota from July 11, 2025
NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota from July 11, 2025 03:30

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota from Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Expect hazy sunshine on Saturday along with lower humidity and highs near 80.

Only a stray shower or storm is possible across northern Minnesota with lingering upper-level energy.

Smoke will slowly begin to retreat on Sunday, but should still be enough to impact air quality.  

snapshot.jpg
WCCO

Heat and humidity start to rebound Sunday with highs back in the upper 80s. A stray evening storm could fire up later in the day, but chances remain low.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week in the Twin Cities, with highs near 90 degrees, ahead of the next system set to bring widespread rain and storms into Tuesday.

It's uncertain how quickly the wet weather exits Wednesday, but expect a cooler, quiet end to the week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.