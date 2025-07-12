Smoky skies create poor air quality across Minnesota this weekend

An air quality alert is in effect for all of Minnesota from Saturday through 9 a.m. Monday because of Canadian wildfire smoke.

Expect hazy sunshine on Saturday along with lower humidity and highs near 80.

Only a stray shower or storm is possible across northern Minnesota with lingering upper-level energy.

Smoke will slowly begin to retreat on Sunday, but should still be enough to impact air quality.

Heat and humidity start to rebound Sunday with highs back in the upper 80s. A stray evening storm could fire up later in the day, but chances remain low.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week in the Twin Cities, with highs near 90 degrees, ahead of the next system set to bring widespread rain and storms into Tuesday.

It's uncertain how quickly the wet weather exits Wednesday, but expect a cooler, quiet end to the week.