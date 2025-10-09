Watch CBS News
Twin Cities to enjoy brief warm-up Thursday before weekend rain

By
By Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
The Twin Cities will enjoy a brief warm-up on Thursday before rain returns this weekend.

Highs will be near 70 degrees. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Overall, it will be a mainly dry and warm day.

WCCO

Friday will be cooler and seasonable with highs near 65 degrees and light winds under clearing skies.

Saturday will be a quiet and dry start to the weekend, then widespread rain becomes likely as a stronger system moves in from the Dakotas on Sunday.

An active, wetter pattern looks to persist into next week.

