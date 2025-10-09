Twin Cities to enjoy brief warm-up Thursday before weekend rain

The Twin Cities will enjoy a brief warm-up on Thursday before rain returns this weekend.

Highs will be near 70 degrees. Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday evening across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Overall, it will be a mainly dry and warm day.

Friday will be cooler and seasonable with highs near 65 degrees and light winds under clearing skies.

Saturday will be a quiet and dry start to the weekend, then widespread rain becomes likely as a stronger system moves in from the Dakotas on Sunday.

An active, wetter pattern looks to persist into next week.