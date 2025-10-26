Sunshine, warmth returns to Twin Cities but wind picks up

Aside from some clouds early Sunday morning, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 60 to wrap up the weekend.

Wind will pick up a little more, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Most of Monday is still quiet, but an unsettled pattern will be taking shape to start the week. Showers look to arrive in western Minnesota late Monday, with the rain getting to the metro by Tuesday morning.

Off and on showers linger until early Wednesday morning, with highs struggling to get out of the 40s on Tuesday.

The rest of the week looks dry with temps staying seasonable in the low 50s.

No issues anticipated for Halloween.