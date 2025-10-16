Warmer Thursday with isolated rain chances in Twin Cities

The Twin Cities will deal with some isolated rain on Thursday, with highs about 15-degrees warmer than normal.

Some communities will feel near 70 degrees, with the best chance for rain in the metro during the morning commute and early afternoon hours.

WCCO

There will be a slight rain chance on Friday, but it looks like the metro will stay dry for the most part.

The weekend looks sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.