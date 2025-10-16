Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmer Thursday with isolated rain chances in Twin Cities

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Read Full Bio
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will deal with some isolated rain on Thursday, with highs about 15-degrees warmer than normal.

Some communities will feel near 70 degrees, with the best chance for rain in the metro during the morning commute and early afternoon hours.

WCCO

There will be a slight rain chance on Friday, but it looks like the metro will stay dry for the most part.

The weekend looks sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue